Katie Taylor vs. Chantelle Cameron: Live updates, round-by-round scoring, winner

Update 6:40 p.m. ET Judges official decision: Chantelle Cameron wins by majority decision (96-94, 96-94, 95-95) over Katie Taylor

The undisputed women’s super lightweight crown is on the line this weekend as Katie Taylor (22-0, 7 KOs) and Chantelle Cameron (17-0, 8 KOs) are scheduled for 10 rounds this Saturday, May 20. The fight is set to take place at 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland as the winner will walk away as undisputed women’s super lightweight champion of the world.

Taylor-Cameron will be streamed on DAZN as the main card is set to start at 2 p.m. ET. The main event ring walks are projected for 5:30 p.m. depending on the length of the undercard.

Taylor is fighting in Dublin for the first time since her amateur days back in 2016. The 36-year-old has been on top of the women’s boxing scene, a two-weight world title-holder and current undisputed women’s lightweight champion. The WBA, WBO, WBC, IBF, and The Ring women’s lightweight titles all flow through the native Irish fighter. The Ring and Boxing Rec have dubbed her the best women’s pound-for-pound boxer, thanks to her electrifying hand speed and relentless aggression. Now, she looks to expand her professional win total to 23 and capture yet another undisputed weight-class distinction.

Cameron is no stranger to the undisputed ranks, as the UK-born fighter is currently the undisputed women’s light welterweight champion of the world. Like Taylor, she has an undefeated record and in her last bout against Jessica McCaskill, she won by way of unanimous decision. In this victory Cameron claimed the WBA, WBO, and IBO women’s light welterweight titles, making her the first undisputed women’s world titleholder from the UK.

Taylor is favored to win the fight with odds of -175, as Cameron sits as a +140 underdog. The favored method of victory is Taylor by decision, those odds are listed as -130.

We’ll be providing live, round-by-round analysis during fight night, scroll down and take a look below! Two-minute rounds for women’s boxing in Ireland

Chantelle Cameron vs. Katie Taylor round-by-round results

Round 1: 10-9 Cameron

Both fighters came out swinging, but a bit more connection from the challenger, who landed with some left hands while going forward. We might not make it the distance at this rate.

Round 2: 10-9 Taylor

While Cameron has more of the ring generalship and activity while walking Taylor down, the best scoring punches have come from the champion. She’s able to pierce the guard more often while too much of Cameron’s throws landed on gloves.

Round 3: 10-9 Cameron

Things were reversed here, as Cameron scored with the more powerful punches despite the most activity we’ve seen from Taylor. But Cameron is still using her range to walk Taylor down, and Katie needs to stay in the center of the ring and start working the body.

Round 4: 10-9 Cameron

Both women aren’t afraid to stand in and take a punch to give one, and there’s plenty of room under both guards. But while Taylor has been able to counterpunch a bit, she’s mostly backing up and throwing less.

Round 5: 10-9 Taylor

The best round of the fight for the champ, who was able to sidestep any right hand from Cameron while scoring on the counter. If she stays with this strategy of keeping away from the power shots, she should be in good shape.

Round 6: 10-9 Taylor

A fantastic round in a phone booth, as both women deliberately start going to the body. Taylor seemed to get the best of the in-tight exchanges, but a very close round. Who will have the power to make an impact that can wear down their opponent?

Round 7: 10-9 Cameron

These rounds are extremely close, but Cameron just had more activity and was able to score more in tight. This could go either way, but Cameron is able to get in with her jab, and when she can avoid the counterpunch she’s scoring.

Round 8: 10-9 Taylor

A 1-2 flurry right to the bridge of the nose of Cameron to end the round sealed the best one for Taylor so far. Cameron is flailing and throwing big, but leaving herself vulnerable to the quick counter for both rights and lefts for Taylor. It’s a close fight and a great one so far.

Round 9: 10-9 Cameron

It’s just about how much activity will we see from Taylor after Cameron comes in guns blazing. This should be a tremendous final round.

Round 10: 10-9 Taylor

Some furious exchanges as both women left it all in the center of the ring. Some wild throws from both sides, but Taylor just scored right up the middle more often. A tremendous fight, and you’d probably want to be Taylor simply because the crowd in Dublin has been so behind her.

But we have it a dead even draw at 95-95. We’ll see what the judges say momentarily.