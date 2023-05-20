Who will Chantelle Cameron fight next after defeating Katie Taylor?

After a tremendous fight in Dublin on Saturday, Chantelle Cameron won a majority decision (96-94, 96-94, 95-95) over Katie Taylor to retain the IBO, WBA, WBC WBO, IBF and Ring Magazine titles she all holds

And now the champion (18-0) Chantelle Cameron will now turn her eyes toward her next fight.

In Saturday’s bout Cameron was actually a fill-in opponent for Taylor after Amanda Serrano (44-2-1, 30 KO) pulled out due to a training camp injury in February. Whenever Serrano and her camp feel she is physically ready to prepare for another title bout, we will likely see her named mentioned alongside Cameron’s, as Taylor-Serrano I at Madison Square Garden was a historic moment in the history of the women’s boxing.

There is the chance that Taylor will want to handle unfinished business with Serrano before dealing with Cameron again, but it seems these three women have separated themselves at the top of the spot. Any combination of Taylor, Serrano, and Cameron would make sense at this point, so it will be up to the women and the promoters to see in which direction they should head to maximize the paychecks and the exposure.

But as of now, Chantelle Cameron is the only undefeated fighter at the top of the heap. Perhaps she waits for the winner of Taylor-Serrano II??