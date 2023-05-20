Who will Katie Taylor fight next after losing to Chantelle Cameron?

After losing by majority decision to Chantelle Cameron in front of a sold out 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland, the previously-undefeated Katie Taylor will now turn her eyes toward her next fight.

Cameron won based on the scorecards of 95-95, 96-94, and 96-94, as Taylor’s homecoming was spoiled. Taylor was outclassed by the undisputed light welterweight champion of the world, as she matched her punch for punch and got the nod.

In last Saturday’s bout, Cameron was actually a fill-in opponent for Taylor after Amanda Serrano (44-2-1, 30 KO) pulled out due to a training camp injury in February. Given all the fireworks that Taylor and Serrano provided in their first meeting at Madison Square Garden in 2022, a rematch between the two seems imminent.

Whenever Serrano and her camp feel she is physically ready to prepare for another title bout with Taylor, we will likely see waves of it all throughout the web.

Taylor-Cameron II is also a possibility as the previous lightweight champion proclaimed she was prepared for a rematch.

Cameron is undoubtedly in prime position to control her fate and beating Taylor twice in a row would further solidify her rise as a potential face of women’s boxing. Taylor’s promoter Eddie Hearn confirmed that a rematch could come this September in Ireland. If this formulates, Serrano-Taylor II will have to be put on hold.