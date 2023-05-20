How much are Chantelle Cameron and Katie Taylor getting paid for Saturday’s women’s super lightweight bout

One of the many highly anticipated boxing matches this year, undefeated boxers Chantelle Cameron (17-0, 8 KO) and Katie Taylor (22-0, 6 KO) will clash in Ireland to decide the undisputed super lightweight champion. Scheduled for Saturday, May 20, the bout will be Taylor’s inaugural fight in her home country as a pro, taking place at Dublin’s 3Arena.

As one of the biggest women’s matches of 2023, what exactly is the fight purse looking like?

Notably, Taylor was the recipient of one of the highest payouts in women’s boxing history back in 2022 when she dazzled her way to a SD victory over Amanda Serrano at Madison Square Garden — that netted Taylor a payday of $1 million. Because of this established demand (and the fact that the match is in Taylor’s home nation), Taylor will take more than half the fight purse in her upcoming bout with Cameron.

Taylor is likely to haul in between one and three million USD after Saturday’s fight. Cameron — who typically earns north of $500,000 per bout — should count her earnings to be in the range of 800 thousand USD, but that could balloon up to seven-figures depending on the event’s reception.

On the eve of the fight, Taylor is the outright favorite (-200 ML) to win while Cameron shows as a +160 underdog. The round total has been set at 8.5 (-1600/+650).

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.