Odds for UFC Fight Night: Mackenzie Dern-Angela Hill on Saturday, May 20

UFC Fight Night is set to take place on Saturday, May 20, live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The 12-card bout will be headlined by a women’s strawweight matchup between No. 8 Mackenzie Dern and No. 14 Angela Hill. There are six bouts on the main card and the prelims. The main card will begin at 7 p.m. ET and be available for streaming on ESPN +.

Dern ( 12-3) is coming into this one looking to rebound from a loss she suffered in her most recent bout. This will be her first time in the octagon this year and her first bout since October 2022. The last time we saw Dern, she lost a majority decision bout to Yan Xiaonan. She was 4-1 before the loss in her previous five. Her longest win streak has been four bouts in row. Dern has yet to earn a title opportunity, so she will need to go on another win streak in order to get that chance.

Hill (15-12) is a veteran who has been in the UFC for nine years. She has had an up-and-down career. She’s never been able to string together a real hot streak in her career. We’ve never seen her get a title opportunity, but with her how career has gone, it’s unlikely that she will get one now. She has won two in a row, however, and could very well make it three this weekend. This will be her first time in the octagon this year after defeating Emily Ducote her last time out.

Here’s a look at the full list of odds

UFC Fight Night odds

Main card

Mackenzie Dern: -190

Angela Hill: +160

Anthony Hernandez: -240

Edmen Shahbazyan: +200

Carlos Diego Ferreira: -155

Michael Johnson: +135

Joaquin Buckley: -215

Andre Fialho: +185

Viecheslav Borshchev: -165

Maheshate: +140

Lupita Godinez: -150

Emily Ducote: +130

Preliminary card

Takashi Sato: -110

Themba Gorimbo: -110

Natalia Silva: -800

Victoria Leonardo: +575

Nick Fiore: -125

Chase Hooper: +105

Rodrigo Nascimento: -190

Ilir Latifi: +160

Orion Cosce: -125

Gilbert Urbina: +105

Karolina Kowalkiewicz: -135

Vanessa Demopoulos: +115