Odds for UFC Fight Night: Mackenzie Dern-Angela Hill on Saturday, May 20

UFC Fight Night is set to take place on Saturday, May 20, live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The 12-card bout will be headlined by a women’s strawweight matchup between No. 8 Mackenzie Dern and No. 14 Angela Hill. There are six bouts on the main card and the prelims. The main card will begin at 7 p.m. ET and be available for streaming on ESPN +.
Dern ( 12-3) is coming into this one looking to rebound from a loss she suffered in her most recent bout. This will be her first time in the octagon this year and her first bout since October 2022. The last time we saw Dern, she lost a majority decision bout to Yan Xiaonan. She was 4-1 before the loss in her previous five. Her longest win streak has been four bouts in row. Dern has yet to earn a title opportunity, so she will need to go on another win streak in order to get that chance.
Hill (15-12) is a veteran who has been in the UFC for nine years. She has had an up-and-down career. She’s never been able to string together a real hot streak in her career. We’ve never seen her get a title opportunity, but with her how career has gone, it’s unlikely that she will get one now. She has won two in a row, however, and could very well make it three this weekend. This will be her first time in the octagon this year after defeating Emily Ducote her last time out.
Here’s a look at the full list of odds
UFC Fight Night odds
Main card
Mackenzie Dern: -190
Angela Hill: +160
Anthony Hernandez: -240
Edmen Shahbazyan: +200
Carlos Diego Ferreira: -155
Michael Johnson: +135
Joaquin Buckley: -215
Andre Fialho: +185
Viecheslav Borshchev: -165
Maheshate: +140
Lupita Godinez: -150
Emily Ducote: +130
Preliminary card
Takashi Sato: -110
Themba Gorimbo: -110
Natalia Silva: -800
Victoria Leonardo: +575
Nick Fiore: -125
Chase Hooper: +105
Rodrigo Nascimento: -190
Ilir Latifi: +160
Orion Cosce: -125
Gilbert Urbina: +105
Karolina Kowalkiewicz: -135
Vanessa Demopoulos: +115