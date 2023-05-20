 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Pick against the spread, over/under for Nuggets vs. Lakers Game 3 on Saturday

We go over some of the best betting options for Game 3 between the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers.

By Derek Hryn
Los Angeles Lakers v Denver Nuggets - Game Two
Jamal Murray #27 of the Denver Nuggets drives against Dennis Schroder #17 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the fourth quarter in game two of the Western Conference Finals at Ball Arena on May 18, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.
Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers find themselves down 2-0 as they face off against the Denver Nuggets in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals on Saturday. Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m. ET at Crypto.com Arena and will be televised on ABC.

The Lakers enter the crucial matchup with a bit of a blemish on the injury report. LeBron James slightly injured his left ankle in Thursday’s Game 2 loss, but the future Hall of Famer assured the team that he’ll be good to go on Saturday. Denver will have their full lineup available.

The Lakers are 5.5-point favorites to get the win at home according to DraftKings Sportsbook, priced at -230 on the moneyline. The Nuggets come in at +195 while the point total is set at 222.5.

Nuggets vs. Lakers, 8:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Lakers -5.5

James and his Lakers have dug themselves a hole that will be tough to crawl out of against the current juggernaut of the West. Denver earned the No. 1 seed coming into the West playoffs, and they’ve fully lived up to the expectations with an undefeated home record to this point. That said, it’s going to be a tall task for the Nuggets to defeat the Lakers in the first game back in front of the raucous LA crowd. Expect James and Anthony Davis to respond with a win in Game 3 and cover the spread.

Over/Under: Over 222.5

Following a Game 2 total that fell 16 points below the projected total of 227, we can expect another high-scoring affair similar to the 132-126 outing in Game 1. The over feels safe for tonight’s contest.

More From DraftKings Nation