Pick against the spread, over/under for Nuggets vs. Lakers Game 3 on Saturday

The Los Angeles Lakers find themselves down 2-0 as they face off against the Denver Nuggets in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals on Saturday. Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m. ET at Crypto.com Arena and will be televised on ABC.

The Lakers enter the crucial matchup with a bit of a blemish on the injury report. LeBron James slightly injured his left ankle in Thursday’s Game 2 loss, but the future Hall of Famer assured the team that he’ll be good to go on Saturday. Denver will have their full lineup available.

The Lakers are 5.5-point favorites to get the win at home according to DraftKings Sportsbook, priced at -230 on the moneyline. The Nuggets come in at +195 while the point total is set at 222.5.

Nuggets vs. Lakers, 8:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Lakers -5.5

James and his Lakers have dug themselves a hole that will be tough to crawl out of against the current juggernaut of the West. Denver earned the No. 1 seed coming into the West playoffs, and they’ve fully lived up to the expectations with an undefeated home record to this point. That said, it’s going to be a tall task for the Nuggets to defeat the Lakers in the first game back in front of the raucous LA crowd. Expect James and Anthony Davis to respond with a win in Game 3 and cover the spread.

Over/Under: Over 222.5

Following a Game 2 total that fell 16 points below the projected total of 227, we can expect another high-scoring affair similar to the 132-126 outing in Game 1. The over feels safe for tonight’s contest.