Best Nuggets player prop bets to consider for Saturday’s Game 3 vs. Lakers

The Denver Nuggets are cruising thus far in the Western Conference Finals, leading the Los Angeles Lakers 2-0. Ahead of Saturday’s Game 3, we go over a few player props catching our eye for the Nuggets with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Nikola Jokic under 10.5 assists (-120)

These odds have actually dipped since the aftermath of Game 2. However, if this Game 3 goes the way we think — a redemption performance from the Lakers — then it’s hard to imagine Jokic can exceed this assist total provided Denver has a rough shooting night. LA has struggled to defend the big man but the Lakers should be able to make some adjustments in Game 3 at home.

Bruce Brown under 11.5 points (-110)

Brown is typically hit-or-miss when it comes to scoring but as of late, he’s been reliable for at least 10 or more points for Denver’s offense. He’s posted 12 or more in each of the previous four games, so it may seems like there’s no value on taking the under in Game 3. The Lakers struggled to contain him in Games 1 and 2, but they should respond well Saturday.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope over 2.5 rebounds (-115)

You have to appreciate a good ole’ low-number rebounding prop. For a player like Caldwell-Pope, it’s a chance to turn the table on the oddsmakers. KCP’s length and athleticism have certainly paved the way for his ability to attack the glass on a nightly basis. He’s averaging 31.2 minutes per game in his last four appearances this postseason, and has pulled at least three boards in all but one of those matchups. Take the over on his rebounding line tonight.