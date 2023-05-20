Best player prop specials to consider for Nuggets vs. Lakers Game 3

The Denver Nuggets have gotten the best of the Los Angeles Lakers after two games in the Western Conference Finals. As the series migrates to Crypto.com Arena, the Lakers will hope to get the benefit of playing on their home floor and make this a true series.

DraftKings Sportsbook offers prop specials where bettors can look for player combinations across both teams for heightened odds. Here’s a look at some specials we like for Game 3 with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis 60+ combined points (+300)

James has only hit the 30-point mark in the postseason once, and it feels like time for a vintage performance from the King in what is essentially a must-win game. Davis had 40 points in Game 1 but struggled mightily in Game 2 and managed just 18. Look for both Lakers stars to be aggressive in Game 3 at home and cross this point total.

Nikola Jokic and LeBron James 20+ combined assists (+145)

This prop would have hit in Games 1 and 2. Jokic is hitting double-digit assists routinely during this postseason run, while James has found a way to get his teammates involved even if comes at the expense of his scoring numbers. Look for both star players to keep up their assist numbers in Game 3.