Best Same Game Parlays to consider for Nuggets vs. Lakers Game 3

Game 3 of the 2023 Western Conference Finals between the Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Lakers is set for Saturday, May 20 at 8:30 p.m. ET from Crypto.com Arena. After two thrilling games in Denver that went down to the final moments, the Nuggets hold a commanding 2-0 lead over the Lakers. As the series shifts to Southern California, Game 3 is unquestionably a must-win for Los Angeles.

Same Game Parlays are a great way for bettors to combine outcomes within the same contest for stronger odds and bigger payouts. Here are our favorite Same Game Parlays for Game 3 between the Nuggets and the Lakers, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

SGP 1 (+625)

Legs: Nikola Jokic under 25.5 points, Anthony Davis over 10.5 rebounds, Austin Reaves 3+ made threes

Davis has averaged 12 rebounds during this series so far, and I fully expect him to hit over his rebounding total in a must-win game at home. Limiting Jokic to under 25 points seems feasible as it’s been well-documented that Los Angeles’ defense ramps up a gear when playing on their home court (111.8 ppg allowed at home versus 118.9 ppg allowed on the road). Reaves is averaging 2.5 made triples per game this postseason, so getting a boost from playing at home doesn’t appear too far-fetched.

SGP 2 (+800)

Legs: Nuggets +5.5, Under 222.5, Lakers moneyline

Denver won the first two games of the series by an average margin of 5.5 points, so there is still a good chance that Game 3 once again comes down to the wire with the winner coming by way of a single-digit margin. That being said, the Lakers’ defense this postseason has allowed just 109.6 ppg per 100 possessions, which is the third-fewest of any team during these playoffs. Game 3 could be a low-scoring affair with the defense on full display, but I’ll still take the Lakers getting the win.

SGP 3 (+1300)

Legs: Jamal Murray under 22.5 points, D’Angelo Russell 3+ made threes, LeBron James over 8.5 assists

We’re saving the longest odds for last with a handful of standout performances as the series shifts to LA. Murray, who has been red-hot with a scoring average of 34 points per game through the first two games, should come back down to Earth against a desperate Lakers defense trying to avoid a 3-0 hole. Russell has been porous from deep (1-for-8 through two games), but he should bounce back emphatically after averaging 2.7 made threes in the regular season.

Lastly, James should be in full playmaker mode as a means of helping Los Angeles get back into this series, and it’s helpful to remember that he’s averaged 7.3 assists per game throughout his 20-year career.