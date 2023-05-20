What channel is Nuggets vs. Lakers Game 3 on and what time does it start?

The Denver Nuggets have taken a 2-0 series lead on the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference Finals. The Lakers return to their home court for Game 3 on Saturday, where they will battle to put an end to Denver’s momentum. Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m. ET at Crypto.com Arena and the game will be televised on ABC.

The Nuggets started things off slower than usual in Game 2. They found themselves down five at the half, giving every indication that the series would be tied 1-1. That was, of course, until Nuggets cornerstones Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray took charge. Despite a 9-21 shooting performance, Jokic notched his 13th playoff triple-double. Murray annihilated the Los Angeles defense with 37 points (23 in the fourth quarter) and cashed six threes in the 108-103 win.

Serious concerns have developed regarding the fatigue of LeBron James and Anthony Davis after they surrendered the lead in the latter stages of Game 2. This was the team’s first time not responding after a loss during the 2023 playoffs. James and Davis must save the season on Saturday, as the Lakers stars shot a combined 38% from the field in Thursday’s collapse.

Nuggets vs. Lakers Game 3

Date: Saturday, May 20

Start time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game with ABC, WatchESPN or via their mobile apps. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ABC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.