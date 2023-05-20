How to watch Nuggets vs. Lakers Game 3 on TV and via live stream

Down 2-0, the Los Angeles Lakers will head home to Crytpo.com Arena for a clash against the Denver Nuggets in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals. After dropping both contests in the “Mile High,” Los Angeles will desperately look to earn a victory on Saturday night. Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ABC.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game with ABC, WatchESPN or via their mobile apps. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ABC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Games 1 & 2 were each close in key moments, but Denver was able to pull away in both instances. Two-time MVP Nikola Jokic has produced triple-doubles in every game of the WCF so far, keeping Lakers big man Anthony Davis busy on both ends of the floor. Additionally, Jamal Murray has shown up in crucial spots for Denver—he scored 31 points in Game 1 and 37 points in Game 2. If the Lakers are to stand a chance in this series, they will need to slow down at least one of the Nuggets’ superstars.

There is some silver lining for Los Angeles. Despite being down two games, the Lakers actually had a real chance to win in both contests. Davis and LeBron James have each done well to churn out highly productive minutes in this series, while Austin Reaves has also continued his sharp postseason play. However, it is clear that Denver simply matches up with the Lakers more favorably than the Warriors did last round. If L.A. can keep Jokic from being Denver’s best facilitator, then the Lakers may have a shot to climb back in this series.