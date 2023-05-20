Best DFS lineup strategy for Nuggets vs. Lakers NBA Showdown in Game 3 Saturday

With an 2-0 series deficit staring them in the face, the Los Angeles Lakers head back home to host the Denver Nuggets in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals on Saturday, May 20. Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m. ET with the game airing on ABC.

Here we’ll take a look at one potential DFS strategy for Showdown contests on DraftKings involving this matchup with Captain’s picks, flex plays and fades.

Captain’s Picks

Nikola Jokic ($19,200) - Through two games, the two-time MVP has been on an absolute tear averaging a triple-double (28.5 PPG, 19.0 RPG, 13.0 APG) with an average of 61.2 DKFP over his last five games. As the series shifts to Los Angeles, there’s a chance those numbers could take a dip, but until then you can’t go wrong in placing your faith in one of the best players this postseason.

Anthony Davis ($16,800) - Davis has been the Lakers’ leading scorer through the start of this series (29 ppg) while averaging 12 boards, 2 steals, and 3 blocks per game. With just a day separating each game of the conference finals, I have faith in Davis keeping a consistent level of play in Game 3 and playing back in front of the home crowd should give a boost as well.

FLEX Plays

Jamal Murray ($9,800) - Murray has taken on the scoring load for the Nuggets to start the series, averaging a team-high 34 ppg and 61.1 DKFP in that same span. I’m looking for Murray to carry even more of a scoring load as the team goes on the road, where Denver’s supporting cast could struggle to find consistency in a hostile environment.

Austin Reaves ($7,400) - Reaves has been Los Angeles’ third leading scorer throughout the postseason (16.4 ppg) and should be a lock to get a boost as the series shifts back to the Lakers’ home arena. When comparing Reaves’ shooting splits over the course of the regular season, his field goal percentage jumps from 50.9% on the road to 54.7% at home.

Fades

D’Angelo Russell ($6,800) - Russell is shooting just 36.8% to start this series and has gone just 1-8 from beyond the arc. Chances are that his numbers should take a leap now that he’s playing back at home but they do I’m holding off including him in lineups.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope ($6,000) - After a 21-point performance in Game 1 of this series, Caldwell-Pope fell back down to earth with an 8-point performance in Game 2, going 3-8 from the field. Like many supporting cast members throughout these playoffs, I’m curious as to whether the Nuggets’ shooting guard can keep the same level of consistency as this series shifts on the road.

The Outcome

Despite the Nuggets flexing their depth through the first two games, it’s clear that the Lakers are going to make this a tightly contested battle for as long as they can. Keep in mind that Los Angeles is still undefeated at home throughout this postseason, dating back to the play-in tournament against the Minnesota Timberwolves. With role players getting a big boost in front of the home crowd, I think the Lakers should get their first win of the series by a sizable margin.

Final score: Lakers 112, Nuggets 100