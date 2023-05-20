Best Lakers player prop bets to consider for Saturday’s Game 3 vs. Nuggets

The Los Angeles Lakers are hoping to avoid a 3-0 disaster in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals against the Denver Nuggets Saturday night. The Lakers squandered their five-point halftime lead in Game 2, as the Nuggets erupted for 32 fourth-quarter points to sneak away with the 108-103 victory. Heading into a must-win situation for the Purple and Gold, here are some Lakers props we like for Game 3 with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

LeBron James under 7.5 assists (-105)

Sometimes, we do have to go against what the oddsmakers believe. In this particular case, we have to chance it on James taking matters into his own hands, similar to what he’s done countless times over his Hall of Fame career. The Lakers are officially in attack mode with a must-win scenario ahead of them, which means it’s likely time for another memorable King James scoring outing at Crypto.com Arena Saturday. That emphasis on scoring should push his assist number under this total.

Rui Hachimura under 13.5 points (-125)

Hachimura has become the bright light of the Lakers’ trade acquisitions from the 2022-23 NBA campaign, and he’s shown up on crucial occasions throughout their run in these playoffs. However, his high scoring recently has failed to result in wins and this Lakers team needs a win badly. Following two straight games of hitting the over on his total points, there’s a nice opening for a down performance in Game 3 from Hachimura.

Anthony Davis over 13.5 rebounds (-110)

The Lakers have to do whatever they can to win Game 3, or it could very well be lights out for their 2023 playoff run. That likely means that we’re due for another monster Davis performance on the glass. These are decent odds given his postseason rebounding success. Take him to hit the over here.