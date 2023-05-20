Picks, predictions for Orioles vs. Blue Jays on Saturday, May 20

The Baltimore Orioles struck first in their big AL East showdown with the Toronto Blue Jays, who now look to bounce back in game two of a weekend series at Rogers Centre. First pitch is set for 3:07 p.m. ET. Top prospect Grayson Rodriguez (2-1, 6.57 ERA) takes the mound for the O’s, while Alek Manoah (1-4, 5.40) looks to right the ship for Toronto.

The Jays are a -140 favorite on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Baltimore is a +120 underdog. The run total is set at 9.5.

Orioles-Blue Jays picks: Saturday, May 20

Injury report

Orioles

Out: RP Mychal Givens (knee), RP Dillon Tate (elbow), INF Ramon Urias (hamstring)

Blue Jays

Out: RP Adam Cimber (shoulder), SP Mitch White (elbow), RP Zach Pop (hamstring)

Starting pitchers

Grayson Rodriguez vs. Alek Manoah

The consensus best pitching prospect in baseball entering the season, Rodriguez has had a rude welcome to the Majors. The righty is coming off his worst start of the year, giving up eight runs on nine hits and three walks in just 3.1 innings against the Los Angeles Angels. The stuff is largely as-advertised, but he’s caught way too much of the plate — and given up way too much loud contact as a result.

Manoah continues to have a disastrous follow-up to his breakout 2022 season, with five more earned runs and a whopping seven more walks last time out against the New York Yankees. That’s new 32 free passes in 45 innings for the big right-hander, and without overpowering stuff, he’ll be hard to trust until he can regain the command he showed earlier in his career.

Over/Under pick

These are two deep lineups against two highly flammable starting pitchers, and unless Rodriguez and Manoah suddenly rediscover their command, this should be an easy over today.

Pick: Over 9.5

Moneyline pick

It’s hard to trust either of these arms, and while the Toronto lineup boasts tons of potential, I’m going with the better bullpen in a game that should be a slugfest — give me Yennier Cano, Felix Bautista and the plus odds.

Pick: Orioles