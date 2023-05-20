Picks, predictions for Cubs vs. Phillies on Saturday, May 20

The Chicago Cubs take on the Philadelphia Phillies in the second game of a three-game set on Sunday, May 20. First pitch is scheduled for 4:07 p.m. ET from Citizens Bank Park. Jameson Taillon (0-2, 6.66 ERA) will take the mound for the Cubs, while ace Aaron Nola (3-3, 4.53 ERA) goes for the Phillies.

Philly is a -165 moneyline favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Chicago coming in at +140. The total is set at 9.

Cubs-Phillies picks: Saturday, May 20

Injury report

Cubs

Out: OF Cody Bellinger (knee), RP Brad Boxberger (forearm), 2B Nico Hoerner (hamstring), SP Adrian Sampson (knee), SP Kyle Hendricks (shoulder), RP Ethan Roberts (elbow), RP Codi Heuer (elbow)

Phillies

Out: RP Jose Alvarado (elbow), OF Cristian Pache (knee), 1B Darick Hall (thumb), 1B Rhys Hoskins (knee), C Rafael Marchan (wrist), SP Noah Song (back)

Starting pitchers

Jameson Taillon vs. Aaron Nola

Taillon has not had a particularly auspicious start to May. He allowed three runs to the WWashington Nashington Nationals in three innings, four to the St. Louis Cardinals in 2.2 innings, and four to the Houston Astros in 4.2 innings since returning from the IL. He has not lasted past five innings this season.

Nola’s outings have generally lasted between six and seven innings, and he generally allows between two and four runs in that period while striking out four to six batters. His latest start saw him record a loss after letting up four runs in seven frames to the Colorado Rockies.

Over/Under pick

The final score in the first game totaled 11, but I think we won’t see a repeat of that here. Nola is a solid pitcher, but he has lacked much run support this season. Even as the Phillies go up against Taillon, they rank in the bottom eight in runs per game in MLB and can’t be counted on to add too much. I think Nola keeps the Cubs in check and the under hits here.

Pick: Under 9

Moneyline pick

Both teams have been struggling as of late, though the Cubs won 10-1 against the Phillies in the first game of the series. However, with Taillon on the mound, we can expect the Phillies to grab a few more runs here. As long as the Phillies offense can give Nola some run support, they should be able to take the second game at home.

Pick: Phillies