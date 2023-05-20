Picks, predictions for Guardians vs. Mets on Saturday, May 20

The Cleveland Guardians take on the New York Mets in the second game of a three-game series on Saturday, May 20. First pitch is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET from Citi Field. Impressive rookie Tanner Bibee (1-1, 3.22 ERA) will pitch for the Guardians, while Max Scherzer (3-2, 4.88 ERA) will take the mound for the Mets.

The Mets are -155 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Guardians coming in at +135. The total is set at 8.

Guardians-Mets picks: Saturday, May 20

Injury report

Guardians

Out: SP Aaron Civale (oblique), SP Triston McKenzie (shoulder), RP Cody Morris (shoulder), SP Peyton Battenfield (oblique)

Mets

Out: RP Jimmy Yacabonis (quadriceps), C Tomas Nido (eye), RP Edwin Uceta (ankle), OF Tim Locastro (back), C Omar Narvaez (calf), SP Elieser Hernandez (shoulder), RP Edwin Diaz (knee), RP Sam Coonrod (lat), RP Bryce Montes de Oca (elbow), SP Jose Quintana (ribs), RP Stephen Ridings (shoulder)

Starting pitchers

Tanner Bibee vs. Max Scherzer

Bibee has started just four games in the Major Leagues and has made a good name for himself in those starts. He kept opponents to two runs or fewer in three of the four games, including a 7.2-inning outing in his last start that saw him give up just a single run to the Los Angeles Angels.

The veteran Scherzer has largely been a solid choice on the mound, but there have been a few outliers — six runs to the Detroit Tigers and five to the Milwaukee Brewers. This might not be as much of an issue if Scherzer were not getting pulled at or before the five-inning mark on a regular basis this season.

Over/Under pick

Last night’s game had a whopping total of 19. Tonight, we look at two pitchers who have largely been able to limit their opponents. With the Mets’ offensive inconsistency and Bibee’s strong start to the season, I don’t see New York adding too many runs. This is a fairly low total, but add in Scherzer on the mound as well, and I think we can roll with the under.

Pick: Under 8

Moneyline pick

Last night’s game was a close 10-9 finish from which the Mets emerged victorious. Both teams’ offenses are clearly warmed up for tonight’s matchup, but two very strong pitchers take the mound, so I doubt we’ll see the slugfest that happened last night. Given Bibee’s consistency as a rookie and a Scherzer who hasn’t been looking like the Scherzer we’re all used to, I think that the Guardians can take the second game of the series.

Pick: Guardians