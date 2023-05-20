Picks, predictions for Yankees vs. Reds on Saturday, May 20

The New York Yankees face the Cincinnati Reds in the second game of a three-game series on Saturday, May 20. First pitch is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET from Great American Ball Park. Luke Weaver (1-2, 6.26 ERA) will take the mound for the Reds, while rookie Jhony Brito (3-3, 5.20 ERA) will pitch for the Yankees.

New York is a -155 moneyline favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and Cincy comes in at +135. The total is set at 10.5.

Yankees-Reds picks: Saturday, May 20

Injury report

Yankees

Out: C Jose Trevino (hamstring), SP Luis Severino (lat), SP Domingo German (suspension), RP Ian Hamilton (groin), OF/DH Giancarlo Stanton (hamstring), 3B Josh Donaldson (hamstring), INF Oswald Peraza (hamstring), RP Tommy Kahnle (biceps), SP Carlos Rodon (back)

Reds

Out: SP Nick Lodolo (leg), RP Fernando Cruz (shoulder), OF TJ Friedl (oblique), RP Tony Santillan (back), 1B Joey Votto (shoulder), RP Connor Overton (elbow)

Starting pitchers

Jhony Brito vs. Luke Weaver

Brito’s last two starts in May saw him allow six runs over 8.1 innings and strike out seven batters. His latest appearance was not a start — the Yankees have begun using an opener on days he’s scheduled to pitch — but it did mark his longest outing of the season thus far. He pitched 5.1 innings, letting up just a single earned run to the Blue Jays.

Weaver has started five games this season and has allowed four or more runs in four of the five. He has not yet made it past the six-inning mark. However, his latest outing was his best of the season, as he kept the Marlins to just one run over 5.1 innings. He struck out six batters and walked just one.

Over/Under pick

The Yankees are going up against a pitching sqd that has struggled to contain opposing runs this season, and with the way their offense has been looking, we can expect them to contribute plenty. The Reds will also likely be able to get a few good looks against a pieced-together NY pitching lineup that has been struck with the injury bug.

Pick: Over 10.5

Moneyline pick

The Yankees won yesterday’s matchup 6-2, and continue to thrive offensively. They have scored six or more runs in six of their last eight games, and should do well against Weaver, who has struggled to control the ball this season — barring his latest appearance. Brito will be a solid starter for a few innings, but New York is relying heavily on the bullpen at this point in the season with so many injuries.

Pick: Yankees