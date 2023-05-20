Picks, predictions for Dodgers vs. Cardinals on Saturday, May 20

After splitting the first two games of a big four-game set, the Los Angeles Dodgers and St. Louis Cardinals meet again on Saturday night. First pitch from Busch Stadium is set for 7:15 p.m. ET. Noah Syndergaard (1-3, 5.94 ERA) looks to turn a disappointing start around for L.A., while the Cardinals give the ball to veteran righty Miles Mikolas (2-1, 4.91).

This one is a true pick ‘em on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with both teams checking in at -110. The run total is set at 9.5.

Dodgers-Cardinals picks: Saturday, May 20

Injury report

Dodgers

Out: SP Dustin May (elbow), SP Michael Grove (groin), SP Ryan Pepiot (oblique), SP Jimmy Nelson (elbow), 2B Gavin Lux (knee), RP Daniel Hudson (knee), RP Blake Treinen (shoulder), SP Walker Buehler (elbow), RP JP Feyereisen (shoulder), RP Alex Reyes (shoulder)

Cardinals

Day to day: 2B Tommy Edman (abdomen)

Out: OF Dylan Carlson (ankle), OF Tyler O’Neill (back), SP Jake Woodford (shoulder), SP Packy Naughton (forearm), RP Wilking Rodriguez (shoulder)

Starting pitchers

Noah Syndergaard vs. Miles Mikolas

Syndergaard’s gotten off to a bumpy beginning to his Dodgers tenure, with a 5.94 ERA and a 1.38 WHIP through eight starts. He’s morphed into a contact picture post-injury, using a sinker, changeup and cutter to induce lots of weak contact (60th percentile in hard-hit rate). That lack of strikeout ability can get him into trouble, though, especially when he doesn’t get very much batted ball luck — he’s allowed at least eight hits three times already this season.

Mikolas has righted the ship recently, with just five earned runs in 22.1 innings across his last four outings. The righty also won’t induce many swings and misses, but when he’s commanding his sinker, slider and curveball he can get enough weak contact to navigate five or six innings.

Over/Under pick

Mikolas has been better recently, but the Dodgers have feasted on righties this year (third in team OPS) while St. Louis’ star-studded lineup has finally woken up after a dismal start to the year. The Cardinals have been the best offense in baseball over the last two weeks, and they should do more than enough against Syndergaard for this over to cash.

Pick: Over 9.5

Moneyline pick

This St. Louis offense is simply going too good right now to pick against, especially with Mikolas inspiring a bit more confidence on the mound of late.

Pick: Cardinals