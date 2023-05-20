Picks, predictions for Red Sox vs. Padres on Saturday, May 20

The Boston Red Sox take on the San Diego Padres from Petco Park in San Diego, CA, on Saturday evening at 10:10 p.m. ET. Here we’ll take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks, plus provide an injury report and go over the pitching matchup.

Red Sox-Padres picks: Saturday, May 20

Injury report

Red Sox

Justin Turner (knee) day-to-day, John Schreiber (shoulder) out, Christian Arroyo (hamstring) out

Padres

Manny Machado (hand) out, Jose Ezocar (elbow) out, Seth Lugo (calf) out

Starting pitchers

Chris Sale vs. Joe Musgrove

On paper, these are two big-name pitchers. In reality, this could be a very weak pitching matchup. Sale has been better lately, pitching to a quality start in four of his past five appearances. Before that, he started the season getting mostly shelled, resulting in a 5.40 ERA so far in 2023. Sale has a 1.27 WHIP and is playing to a lot of contact while runners get on base frequently.

Musgrove missed most of April and has been back for four starts, going 1-1 with a 6.63 ERA, not great results. Musgrove was shelled by the Giants and has faced the Dodgers the past two games, allowing four runs over 10.2 innings, which isn’t too bad. He’s coming off his another quality campaign in 2022, so expect some of these numbers to improve over the next few starts.

Over/Under pick

As was mentioned above, there are two premier pitching names who have been up and down this season. Based on more recent results and that Musgrove has a few more starts under his belt, I think we see a tighter game. San Diego has been struggling a ton at the plate and Manny Machado is on the injured list. The line is set at 7.5 though, so that’s pretty low. The Padres have a lot of lefty bats, which bodes well for Sale. I’ll take the under.

Pick: Under 7.5 -105

Moneyline pick

For the moneyline pick, the Red Sox took the first game of the series 6-1 with Rafael Devers belting two homers. The Padres are slight favorites but there doesn’t seem to be much value there. San Diego has lost 10 of the past 12 games. The Red Sox have strung together four straight victories and Sale is looking more like his old self. I’ll take Boston on the road.

Pick: Red Sox +105