Chantelle Cameron-Katie Taylor odds: Super lightweight bout odds heading into May 20

One of the many highly anticipated boxing matches of 2023, undefeated fighters Katie Taylor (22-0, 6 KO) and Chantelle Cameron (17-0, 8 KO) will strap up across the pond to decide the undisputed super lightweight champion over 10 rounds. Scheduled for Saturday (May 20), the bout will be Taylor’s first professional fight in her home country of Ireland, taking place at Dublin’s 3Arena.

Taylor has been one of the most exciting figures in modern women’s boxing. Two fights ago, she earned an enthralling SD victory over Amanda Serrano at Madison Square Garden that was deemed an instant classic. Last Halloween, Taylor’s most recent outing saw her hand Karen Carabajal her first career loss, winning a UD. Fast-forward to now: Will Taylor be able to leave a blemish on Cameron’s currently perfect record, as well?

Cameron is an incredibly skilled lightweight. She comes into this bout with Taylor having earned three UD victories throughout her past four fights, scoring a TKO finish over Melissa Hernandez in Vegas for the other. In regards to this upcoming Saturday, the tale of the tape heavily favors Cameron—she is three inches taller (5’8) than Taylor, and boasts a reach that is approximately three inches longer. Does that mean the brawler from Great Britain be able bully around the smaller, scrappy Taylor?

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Current odds for Chantelle Cameron VS. Katie Taylor

Odds to win

Taylor -200

Cameron +160

Total rounds

8.5 rounds (-1600/+650)

To go the distance

Completing all 10 rounds -800

Fight outcome

Taylor by Decision or Technical Decision -155

Taylor by KO/TKO/DQ +1100

Draw +1200

Cameron by Decision or Technical Decision +240

Cameron by KO/TKO/DQ +850