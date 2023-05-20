Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Saturday, May 20

A bunch of Saturday matinees means an early start for DFS players setting their lineups today, with nine games on the main slate at DraftKings DFS beginning at 4:05 p.m. ET. To help you build with confidence, here are three teams we recommend stacking today.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Saturday, May 20

Adolis Garcia ($5,000)

Josh Jung ($4,700)

Jonah Heim ($4,100)

Ezequiel Duran ($2,700)

The Texas Rangers have slashed .279/.363/.440 against left-handed pitching this year, good for the fourth-highest OPS in baseball. They’ll face off against southpaw Kyle Freeland on Saturday, whose OPS allowed to righties (.754) is more than 300 points higher than his mark against lefties (.551) this year. All four of these hitters have thrived with the platoon advantage this season, especially Duran (.921 over his last 10) and Garcia (1.038).

Yordan Alvarez ($5,800)

Jose Altuve ($5,100)

Alex Bregman ($4,300)

Chas McCormick ($3,500)

Houston has gotten off to a slow start at the plate this season, but this has been one of the best lineups against lefties in past years, and with Jose Altuve back they seem to be turning a corner. Sears has gotten off to a rough start this season, with a 5.27 ERA and a whopping 11 homers allowed — all against righty batters. Bregman (.939 OPS over his last 10) is heating up recently, while McCormick has killed southpaws all season.

Wander Franco ($5,700)

Randy Arozarena ($5,500)

Harold Ramirez ($4,000)

Isaac Paredes ($3,500)

Brewers lefty Eric Lauer has had a tough time against righties this season, allowing a .300/.363/.583 slash line and nine homers — bad news against a Rays lineup that’s been a buzzsaw against southpaws all year. Despite being a switch-hitter, Franco hits lefties far better than righties, with a 1.057 OPS so far this season, while Arozarena, Ramirez and Paredes are all swinging hot bats and should feast with the platoon advantage.