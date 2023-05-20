Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Saturday, May 20

 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

It’s a full 15-game slate on Saturday, May 20, with games getting underway at 2:10 p.m. ET and going all the way until 10:10 p.m. ET. That means plenty of starting pitching matchups to consider for your fantasy baseball team, and we’re here to rank them all — and offer some streaming recommendations that may be available to you on the waiver wire.

Starting pitcher rankings for Saturday, May 20

Pitchers to stream

Braxton Garrett, Miami Marlins — We advocated for Garrett last time out at home against the Cincinnati Reds, and the lefty came through with eight Ks over five innings of one-run ball. The lefty has developed a new cutter that’s far more effective than his regular old fastball, and he’s thriving now that he has an option that keeps batters off his great changeup. Facing a diminished San Francisco Giants lineup that’s struggled against lefties all year — and plays in a very pitcher-friendly home park — he’s a good bet for a quality start.

Louie Varland, Minnesota Twins — If you’re fishing for strikeouts, Varland is your man. The righty’s electric four-seamer has racked up Ks ever since getting the call up to the Majors last month, with 27 in just 23 innings (in addition to three quality starts in that span). The Los Angeles Angels are a scary matchup on paper, but outside of Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout this is an eminently beatable group.

Brandon Pfaadt, Arizona Diamondbacks — Pfaadt’s first two Major League starts were bumpy, but the top prospect stabilized last time out with five innings of one-run ball against the Giants. After a hot start, the Pittsburgh Pirates have been among the very worst offenses in baseball in May, and if Pfaadt has his good command he should cruise.

And now, without further ado, here are your full starting pitcher rankings for fantasy baseball on Saturday, May 20.

Starting pitcher rankings 5/20

Rank Pitcher Matchup
Rank Pitcher Matchup
Must-start
1 Max Scherzer vs. Guardians
2 Logan Webb vs. Marlins
3 Mitch Keller vs. Diamondbacks
4 Aaron Nola vs. Cubs
5 Logan Gilbert @ Braves
6 Chris Sale @ Padres
7 Joe Musgrove vs. Red Sox
8 Lucas Giolito vs. Royals
9 Charlie Morton vs. Mariners
Strong plays
10 Zach Eflin vs. Brewers
11 Jon Gray vs. Rockies
12 Hunter Brown vs. Athletics
13 Tanner Bibee @ Mets
14 Patrick Sandoval vs. Twins
15 Braxton Garrett @ Giants
16 Brandon Pfaadt @ Pirates
Questionable
17 Louie Varland @ Angels
18 JP Sears @ Astros
19 Alek Manoah vs. Orioles
20 Grayson Rodriguez @ Blue Jays
21 Jameson Taillon @ Phillies
Don't do it
22 Miles Mikolas vs. Dodgers
23 Patrick Corbin vs. Tigers
24 Kyle Freeland @ Rangers
25 Jhony Brito @ Reds
26 Noah Syndergaard @ Cardinals
27 Alex Faedo @ Nationals
28 Eric Lauer @ Rays
29 Luke Weaver vs. Yankees
30 Jordan Lyles @ White Sox

