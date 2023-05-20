WNBA picks and predictions for Saturday, May 20

Opening weekend for the 2023 WNBA season continues on with a doubleheader on ABC this afternoon. The Atlanta Dream will visit the Dallas Wings before the defending champion Las Vegas Aces begin their title defense when taking on the Seattle Storm.

Here are the odds and spreads for today’s WNBA action, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Atlanta Dream at Dallas Wings, 1 p.m. ET

Spread: Wings -1.5

Total: 161.5

Moneyline: Liberty -125, Dream +105

The pick: Under 161.5

Both of these teams made some interesting additions to their respective rosters in the offseason and we’ll be seeing that on display this afternoon. 2022 WNBA Rookie of the Year Rhyne Howard is back for her second season in Atlanta and she has been paired with Allisha Gray and rookie Haley Jones. Meanwhile, the Arike Ogunbowale-led Dallas lineup acquired Natasha Howard and Diamond DeShields in the offseason, and they added a prolific scorer in Maddy Siegrist through the draft. One would imagine it would take times for these squads to gel offensively, so take the under here.

Las Vegas Aces at Seattle Storm, 3 p.m. ET

Spread: Aces -13.5

Total: 167.5

Moneyline: Aces -850, Storm +600

The pick: Storm +13.5

Las Vegas officially begins its title defense today and this will be America’s first opportunity at seeing the “superteam” of A’ja Wilson, Kelsey Plum, Jackie Young, and new addition Candace Parker. It should be noted that head coach Becky Hammon is serving a two-game suspension to start the season and will miss today’s contest. Meanwhile, Seattle will playing its first game post Breanna Stewart and Sue Bird and Jewell Loyd will now be running the show in the Pacific Northwest. While Vegas is understandably the favorite, 13.5 points is a bit steep for the season opener on the road. Take the Storm to cover.