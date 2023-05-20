Manchester City win 2022-23 Premier League title

Manchester City has won the 2022-23 English Premier League title after Arsenal fell to Nottingham Forest 1-0 on Saturday. Man City face Chelsea on Sunday at 11 a.m. ET but will get to celebrate as champions. Arsenal will finish the season in second place, entering Sunday with 81 points while Man City has 85. The 2022-23 EPL season wraps up next weekend.

Man City is led by 6-foot-4 forward Erling Haaland, who has an insane 36 goals in 32 starts this season. In comparison, the next four highest-scoring players — Phil Foden, Ilkay Gundogan, Julian Alvarez, and Kevin De Bruyne — added 33 combined goals over the course of the season.

Man City have now won four of the last five Premier League titles and are enjoying their spot atop the EPL. However, their offseason may be marred by a judicial battle between the club and the league regarding alleged breaches of the league’s financial rules.