Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka booed as they tee off at PGA Championship

As they teed off in the third-to-last group of the third round of the 2023 PGA Championship on Saturday, Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka heard something they haven’t really experienced since leaving the PGA TOUR for the LIV Tour last year.

A hostile crowd. The Upstate New Yorkers let them know exactly how they feel about the two divisive LIV golfers.

Pretty aggressive boobirds for Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka on the first tee at the PGA Championship.



"Not a warm welcome," says Jim Nantz. "I've never heard that, for that matter, at any point back to last summer." pic.twitter.com/GOnmAzaVfK — James Colgan (@jamescolgan26) May 20, 2023

Koepka and DeChambeau sit at T6 and T1 as they head into weekend play at Oak Hill. Koepka is a two-time PGA Championship winner, hoping to capture his third Wanamaker Trophy and LIV’s first major win after he lost the lead at the last minute at the Masters last month.

The two golfers’ rivalry was the talk of the town in golf several years ago, before they both departed for LIV and have perhaps made amends. However, while Brooksy and Bryson might be getting along, the PGA Championship crowd was not happy to see them.