Who will Devin Haney fight next after defeating Vasiliy Lomachenko

Devin “The Dream” Haney successfully defended his WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, WBO and The Ring lightweight titles, beating Vasiliy Lomachenko by way of unanimous decision on Saturday night. The final scorecards were a head-scratcher for some as Haney prevailed (116-112, 115-113 x2) over Lomachenko.

Haney was ahead early and often, displaying good work to the body of Lomachenko. After absorbing a Lomachenko onslaught in rounds 10 and 11, he did just enough to win the judges over in round 12. The 24-year-old has now won his first 30 professional fights, putting him in a tier of his own. The question is who’s next for Haney?

Two names that come to mind are Tank Davis (29-0, 27 KOs) and Shakur Stevenson (20-0, 10 KOs). Haney has come forward and confirmed he’d stay at 135 in order to face-off with either unbeaten star. Boxing fans would rejoice as the potential of either matchup would surely fill up the stands and certainly sell out on PPV.

Tank is fresh off a sixth-round TKO of Ryan Garcia, a fight that was fought at catchweight. Stevenson was in attendance at the MGM Grand Arena watching the fight. Here’s what he had to say following Haney-Lomachenko.

"Devin not on my level."@ShakurStevenson sounds off ️ pic.twitter.com/oLl3HDmELC — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) May 21, 2023

Those sound like fighting words to me. One thing to keep note, Haney’s fight contract with Bob Arum’s Top Rank has now been fulfilled following this fight. Depending on which promotion he goes with next will obviously play a part in who he steps into the ring with next. Until then, the lightweight division now flows through Haney and his impressive 30-0 record.