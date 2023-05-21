How much will the winner of the PGA Championship win in 2023

The 105th PGA Championship continues Sunday for the final round at Oak Hill Country Club. After 54 holes, Brooks Koepka at -6 holds a one-shot lead over Viktor Hovland and Corey Conners who check in at -5, with Bryson DeChambeau at -3.
The winner of the major will take home the coveted Wanamaker Trophy and earn $2.7 million of a total $15 million purse. The runner-up and third-place finisher will also earn over $1 million. This is a smaller purse than the Masters, which gives out with $18 million and sends the winner home with $3.24 million.
The winner of the PGA Championship also receives a lifetime exemption into the event, and five-year exemptions to the three other major tournaments. He will also earn a five-year PGA TOUR card, and get 100 OWGR points and 600 FedExCup points.
There’s also the history that comes with being a major winner, putting you as a part of golf history forever.
Here’s what the 2023 PGA Championship prize pool breakdown looks like:
2023 PGA Championship Prize Money
|Total Prize Money
|$15,000,000
|1
|$2,700,000
|2
|$1,620,000
|3
|$1,020,000
|4
|$720,000
|5
|$600,000
|6
|$516,250
|7
|$475,000
|8
|$436,600
|9
|$400,000
|10
|$371,250
|11
|$343,750
|12
|$316,250
|13
|$291,250
|14
|$278,750
|15
|$266,250
|16
|$253,750
|17
|$251,250
|18
|$228,750
|19
|$216,250
|20
|$203,750
|21
|$191,250
|22
|$178,750
|23
|$166,250
|24
|$153,750
|25
|$141,250
|26
|$128,750
|27
|$116,250
|28
|$104,375
|29
|$97,750
|30
|$91,250
|31
|$86,250
|32
|$81,250
|33
|$76,250
|34
|$71,250
|35
|$66,250
|36
|$63,750
|37
|$61,250
|38
|$58,750
|39
|$56,250
|40
|$53,750
|41
|$51,250
|42
|$48,750
|43
|$46,250
|44
|$43,750
|45
|$41,250
|46
|$38,750
|47
|$36,875
|48
|$35,000
|49
|$33,750
|50
|$32,500
|51
|$31,250
|52
|$30,500
|53
|$29,875
|54
|$29,250
|55
|$28,750
|56
|$28,250
|57
|$27,875
|58
|$27,500
|59
|$27,250
|60
|$27,000
|61
|$26,750
|62
|$26,500
|63
|$26,250
|64
|$26,000
|65
|$25,750
|66
|$25,500
|67
|$25,250
|68
|$25,000
|69
|$24,750
|70
|$24,500