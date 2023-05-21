 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How much will the winner of the PGA Championship win in 2023

We take a look at the purse and winners' share for the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill County Club in New York.

By Grace McDermott
2023 PGA Championship - Round Three Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images

The 105th PGA Championship continues Sunday for the final round at Oak Hill Country Club. After 54 holes, Brooks Koepka at -6 holds a one-shot lead over Viktor Hovland and Corey Conners who check in at -5, with Bryson DeChambeau at -3.

The winner of the major will take home the coveted Wanamaker Trophy and earn $2.7 million of a total $15 million purse. The runner-up and third-place finisher will also earn over $1 million. This is a smaller purse than the Masters, which gives out with $18 million and sends the winner home with $3.24 million.

The winner of the PGA Championship also receives a lifetime exemption into the event, and five-year exemptions to the three other major tournaments. He will also earn a five-year PGA TOUR card, and get 100 OWGR points and 600 FedExCup points.

There’s also the history that comes with being a major winner, putting you as a part of golf history forever.

Here’s what the 2023 PGA Championship prize pool breakdown looks like:

2023 PGA Championship Prize Money

Total Prize Money $15,000,000
1 $2,700,000
2 $1,620,000
3 $1,020,000
4 $720,000
5 $600,000
6 $516,250
7 $475,000
8 $436,600
9 $400,000
10 $371,250
11 $343,750
12 $316,250
13 $291,250
14 $278,750
15 $266,250
16 $253,750
17 $251,250
18 $228,750
19 $216,250
20 $203,750
21 $191,250
22 $178,750
23 $166,250
24 $153,750
25 $141,250
26 $128,750
27 $116,250
28 $104,375
29 $97,750
30 $91,250
31 $86,250
32 $81,250
33 $76,250
34 $71,250
35 $66,250
36 $63,750
37 $61,250
38 $58,750
39 $56,250
40 $53,750
41 $51,250
42 $48,750
43 $46,250
44 $43,750
45 $41,250
46 $38,750
47 $36,875
48 $35,000
49 $33,750
50 $32,500
51 $31,250
52 $30,500
53 $29,875
54 $29,250
55 $28,750
56 $28,250
57 $27,875
58 $27,500
59 $27,250
60 $27,000
61 $26,750
62 $26,500
63 $26,250
64 $26,000
65 $25,750
66 $25,500
67 $25,250
68 $25,000
69 $24,750
70 $24,500

