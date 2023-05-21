Perks of winning the PGA Championship: List of exemptions, free stuff the winner receives

The PGA Championship continues into the final round on Sunday at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, NY. After three days of play, two-time PGA Champion Brooks Koepka leads Viktor Hovland and Corey Conners as we head into the last 18 holes of play.

In 2022, the PGA Championship purse saw a 25% increase from $12 million to $15 million, where it remains for 2023 as well. The winner receive $2.7 million of that purse, the standard 18% for the winner just as you’ll find at all PGA TOUR events. But it also means the runner-up and third-place finisher will each earn over $1 million.

Perks of winning the PGA Championship

Aside from the money, the winner also gets to take home the massive Wanamaker Trophy for one year. When they say it’s the biggest trophy in golf, in terms of physical size they certainly mean it. After they return it the following year before the start of the tournament, the winner receives a replica of the trophy that they permanently own.

The winner will also earn 600 FedExCup points and 100 OWGR points (good to put you at the top of the charts for well over a year), as well as a lifetime exemption to the PGA Championship. There’s also a five-year exemption to the other three majors, and a five-year PGA TOUR card and DP World Tour card. Basically for the next half-decade, you can play in any professional golf tournament in the world you wish. That’s a huge advantage for creating a schedule for any player.

There’s also the bevy of endorsement opportunities, the berth in the Sentry Tournament of Champions the following season, and plenty of points towards a potential Ryder Cup spot for any American or European player as well.

If you get a chance to win a major championship in golf, it comes highly recommended.