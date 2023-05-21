What time is the 2023 NASCAR All-Star Race and how long will the race last?

The NASCAR Cup Series is back in action on Sunday, May 21 with the Cup Series All-Star Race at the North Wilkesboro Speedway. This will be the first Cup Series race held at this track since 1996. The race starts at 8 p.m. ET and will air on FS1. You can watch a live stream on FOX.com/live. The format for this year’s race is 200 laps with a break around the halfway point.

Qualifying for this year’s race started back on Friday with the Pit Crew Challenge. It helped determine the starting lineup for both Saturday’s qualifying heats as well as the All-Star Open ahead of the All-Star Race on Sunday. The heats determined the starting lineup for Sunday’s All-Star Race, while the Open helped to round out the 24-driver field.

Historically, North Carolina has hosted all but four of the All-Star Races since 1985, with the Charlotte Motor Speedway being the track of choice. Recently, the All-Star race has been held at the Texas Motor Speedway for the last two years. The North Wilkesboro Speedway is a short track consisting of a 0.625-mile oval circuit. With a 200-lap race, it is expected that the 2023 All-Star Race should last about an hour and a half.