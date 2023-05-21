How to watch NASCAR’s All-Star Race via live stream

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race will be held on Sunday, May 21. NASCAR returns to the North Wilkesboro Speedway in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina for the first time since 1996. The race will begin at 8 p.m. ET on FS1 after the All-Star Open earlier in the day at 5:30 p.m. ET.

The field for the All-Star Race will consist of 24 drivers. 22 drivers pre-qualified for the race. Alex Bowman qualified, but his injury will see him miss the race. The purpose of the All-Star Open earlier in the day on Sunday was to fill the three remaining spots. The winner and runner-up from the Open automatically advanced, with the third and final spot coming down to a fan vote.

If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at FOX Live or through the FOX Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

2023 NASCAR All-Star Race live stream

Date: Sunday, May 21

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Channel: FS1

Live stream link: Fox Sports Live, FOX Sports App

STARTING LINEUP

[INSERT TABLE]