How to watch Stars vs. Golden Knights in Game 2 of Western Conference Final in 2023 NHL Playoffs via live stream

ABC and ESPN+ will air Sunday’s matchup between the Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights in Game 2 in the Western Conference Final of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The puck is set to drop at 3:00 p.m. ET at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

There have been three games played in the 2023 Conference Finals and all of them have been decided in overtime. Game 1 of the West Final was tied 3-3 at the end of regulation. The two teams went back and forth before Jamie Benn tied things up with under 2:00 minutes to go. Brett Howden would score the game-winning goal in OT for a 4-3 victory and 1-0 series lead.

2023 NHL Playoffs: Stars vs. Golden Knights live stream

Date: Sunday, May 21

Start time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN+

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.