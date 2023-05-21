What time does Game 2 of Stars vs. Golden Knights in Western Conference Final start?

The Dallas Stars go on the road to take on the Las Vegas Golden Knights in Sunday’s Game 2 of the Western Conference Final in the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The puck will drop at 3:00 p.m. ET at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, with the game airing on ABC and ESPN+.

The Stars are down in this series but are in the same situation as the past two. Dallas dropped each Game 1 in the previous two rounds in overtime. After that, the Stars would come back and win each series, so there’s no reason to panic. Jake Oettinger was good in Game 1 with 33 saves in the 4-3 OT loss. Jason Robertson started the series on a strong note with his third goal of the playoffs. Roope Hintz stayed hot with a goal and two assists in the loss.

The Golden Knights were able to come out with a big victory in Game 1 at home. Adin Hill, continuing to fill in for Laurent Brossoit and Logan Thompson, made 33 saves to pick up the win. “Wild Bill” William Karlsson turned back the clock a bit to score two goals. Brett Howden would score the OT winner just 2:00 into the extra frame to give Vegas an early series lead.

Stars vs. Golden Knights Game 2

Start time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: Watch ESPN, ESPN+

Odds: Golden Knights -125, Stars +105