Picks, predictions for Mariners vs. Braves on Sunday, May 21

The Seattle Mariners (22-23) and the Atlanta Braves (28-17) will wrap up their three-game series on Sunday, May 21. First pitch from Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia is set for 1:35 p.m. ET. George Kirby (5-2, 2.45 ERA) takes the mound for Seattle, while Atlanta counters with rookie southpaw Jared Shuster (0-2, 7.24 ERA).

The Braves are the narrow -115 favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Mariners are technically underdogs with -105 odds, and the run total is set at 9.5. Seattle will head back to the West Coast for a four-game divisional series at home against the Oakland Athletics starting Monday. Atlanta will stay at home when this series wraps and welcome the Los Angeles Dodgers to town for a three-game series beginning Monday.

Mariners-Braves picks: Sunday, May 21

Injury report

Mariners

Out: RP Penn Murfee (elbow), RP Andres Munoz (shoulder), UTIL Dylan Moore (oblique),

Braves

Out: SS Ehire Adrianza (elbow)

Starting pitchers

George Kirby vs. Jared Shuster

Kirby has picked up wins in three straight games. Most recently, he pitched 6.2 innings against the Boston Red Sox and gave up one earned run on eight hits. Kirby struck out six and walked one.

The rookie Shuster has struggled to begin his Major League career. He has allowed at last three earned in each of his three career starts. Shuster threw five innings and allowed three earned runs on three hits against the Texas Rangers his last time out. He struck out three and walked two but picked up his second loss of the season.

Over/Under pick

The first game of this series saw Atlanta pick up a 6-2 win, with Seattle responding with a 7-3 victory in game two. Kirby has been good for Seattle, but Shuster has shown he can get knocked around on the mound. Even with a higher run line, I think we see the over hit.

Pick: Over 9.5

Moneyline pick

Seattle has gone 2-4 in its last six but has the advantage on the mound in this game. Despite its strong start to the season, Atlanta has recently struggled, going 3-6 over its last nine. If the Mariners can get to Shuster early, they should pick up a big win to close the series.

Pick: Mariners