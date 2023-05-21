Picks, predictions for Orioles vs. Blue Jays on Sunday, May 21

The Baltimore Orioles (30-16) and the Toronto Blue Jays (25-21) will wrap up their three-game divisional series on Sunday, May 21. First pitch from Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario is set for 1:37 p.m. ET. Dean Kremer (5-1, 4.94 ERA) will start for Baltimore, while Kevin Gausman (2-3, 3.27 ERA) will take the mound for Toronto.

The Blue Jays are the home moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook with -195 odds. The Orioles are the underdogs at +165, with the run total set at 8.5. Baltimore will have an off day on Monday before staying on the road for a three-game divisional set against the New York Yankees. Once this series wraps, Toronto will hit the road for a four-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays starting on Monday.

Orioles-Blue Jays picks: Sunday, May 21

Injury report

Orioles

Out: RP Dillon Tate (forearm), 3B Ramon Urias (hamstring)

Blue Jays

Day to Day: 2B Santiago Espinal (hamstring)

Starting pitchers

Dean Kremer vs. Kevin Gausman

Kremer has picked up three wins in a row and is having a solid season for Baltimore. Most recently, he pitched 5.2 innings against the Los Angeles Angels. He allowed three earned runs on six hits and struck out four to notch his fifth win of the year.

Gausman is making his 10th start of the season. He hasn’t allowed an earned run in five of his starts but has also allowed at least seven earned twice. Gausman pitched seven innings against the New York Yankees his last time out. He allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits while striking out 10 and walking one.

Over/Under pick

The first game of this series finished with eight runs scored, while game two went into extra innings and saw 11 combined runs. Baltimore has seen double-digit combined runs in four of its last six games, while Toronto has seen at least nine combined runs in four of its last seven. But if Kremer and Gausman are on, this one will stay low-scoring, which I think happens.

Pick: Under 8.5

Moneyline pick

The Blue Jays have lost three straight games that Gausman has started. Outside of his last start, Kremer has been solid for the Orioles. If Baltimore can scratch some runs across early against Toronto, they should come away with the win.

Pick: Orioles