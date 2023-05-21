Picks, predictions for Brewers vs. Rays on Sunday, May 21

The Milwaukee Brewers (24-21) and the Tampa Bay Rays (34-13) will finish up their three-game series on Sunday, May 21. First pitch from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida is set for 1:40 p.m. ET. Freddy Peralta (4-3, 4.11 ERA) gets the starting nod for Milwaukee, while Jalen Beeks (1-2, 4.70 ERA) will take the mound in a bullpen day for Tampa Bay.

The Rays are the -140 favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Brew Crew are the +120 underdogs, and the run total is set at eight. Milwaukee returns home on Monday and will welcome the Houston Astros to town for a three-game set. Tampa Bay will remain at home and host the Toronto Blue Jays for a four-game divisional series beginning Monday.

Brewers-Rays picks: Sunday, May 21st

Injury report

Brewers

Out: RP Matt Bush (rotator cuff), 1B/DH Luke Voit (neck)

Rays

Out: SP Tyler Glasnow (oblique)

Starting pitchers

Freddy Peralta vs. Jalen Beeks

Peralta will be making his ninth appearance of the season. Despite a solid start to the year, he is coming off his worst outing, giving up six earned runs on six hits to the St. Louis Cardinals in a blowout loss. Peralta struck out four and walked five on the way to earning his third loss of the year.

The southpaw Beeks typically functions as a reliever, meaning this will likely be a bullpen day for the Rays. This will be his 18th appearance of the season and his fifth start. Beeks last started on Tuesday, May 16, and pitched two innings against the New York Mets. He allowed just one hit and struck out two. Being a bullpen arm, though, Beeks tossed a scoreless inning just two days later and will make his first appearance since.

Over/Under pick

Milwaukee has lost three straight and hasn’t tallied more than four runs in a game in their last five. Meanwhile, Tampa Bay has scored at least seven runs in five of its last seven games. It’s a relatively low run total for the series finale, but I think with the pitching matchup we see fewer than eight runs tallied.

Pick: Under 8

Moneyline pick

The Brewers are trying to get off their losing streak, but dealing with the changing arms of the Johnny-whole-staff Rays may be tough. Tampa Bay’s lineup has been getting it done at the plate, giving them the edge as they go for the sweep.

Pick: Rays