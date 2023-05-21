Picks, predictions for Dodgers vs. Cardinals on Sunday, May 21st

The Los Angeles Dodgers face the St. Louis Cardinals in the final game of a four-game series on Sunday, May 21. First pitch is scheduled for 2:15 p.m. ET from Busch Stadium. Clayton Kershaw (6-3, 2.52 ERA) will take the mound for the Dodgers, and Jack Flaherty (3-4, 5.24 ERA) will pitch for the Cardinals.

L.A. is a -150 moneyline favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with St. Louis coming in at +130. The total is set at 8.

Dodgers-Cardinals picks: Sunday, May 21

Injury report

Dodgers

Out: SP Dustin May (elbow), SP Michael Grove (groin), SP Ryan Pepiot (oblique), SP Jimmy Nelson (elbow), 2B Gavin Lux (knee), RP Daniel Hudson (knee), RP Blake Treinen (shoulder), SP Walker Buehler (elbow), RP JP Feyereisen (shoulder), RP Alex Reyes (shoulder)

Cardinals

Day to day: 2B Tommy Edman (abdomen)

Out: OF Dylan Carlson (ankle), OF Tyler O’Neill (back), SP Jake Woodford (shoulder), SP Packy Naughton (forearm), RP Wilking Rodriguez (shoulder)

Starting pitchers

Clayton Kershaw vs Jack Flaherty

Kershaw has been somewhat shaky in May, getting pulled before the five-inning mark in two of his last three starts — allowing eight hits and four runs against the San Diego Padres and seven hits and two runs against the Minnesota Twins. However, this is still one of the best pitchers in baseball, and when he’s playing up to his usual standard, we can expect to see him last six or seven innings on the mound and limit opposing offenses to two runs or fewer.

Flaherty had one of his best outings of the season in his latest start, pitching seven innings against the Milwaukee Brewers and allowing zero runs while striking out 10 batters and walking two. In the game before that, he allowed three runs to the Chicago Cubs in five innings and struck out just three.

Over/Under pick

The total of last night’s game was 11, and the bats have been hot on both teams throughout this series, with the Cardinals putting up 16 runs on Friday and the Dodgers adding up 18 runs over the last three games. I think we can bet on this trend to continue through today even with Kershaw on the mound.

Pick: Over 8

Moneyline pick

The Cardinals have won two of the three games in the series thus far, but having Kershaw on the mound in any game is practically a cheat code for the Dodgers. While Flaherty had an impressive outing in his last start, he has been far from consistent this season, and the Dodgers shouldn’t have much trouble giving Kershaw some run support.

Pick: Dodgers