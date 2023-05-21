Picks, predictions for Red Sox vs. Padres on Sunday, May 21

The Boston Red Sox face the San Diego Padres in the final game of a three-game series on Sunday, May 21. First pitch is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET from Petco Park. Corey Kluber (2-5, 6.41 ERA) will take the mound for the Red Sox, and Michael Wacha (4-1, 4.06 ERA) will pitch for the Padres.

San Diego is a -150 moneyline favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Boston coming in at +130. The total is set at 9.

Red Sox-Padres picks: Sunday, May 21

Injury report

Red Sox

Day to day: 1B Justin Turner (knee)

Out: RP John Schreiber (shoulder), INF Christian Arroyo (hamstring)

Padres

Out: 3B Manny Machado (hand), RP Nabil Crismatt (hip), SP Seth Lugo (calf), LHP Jose Castillo (shoulder), C Luis Campusano (thumb)

Starting pitchers

Corey Kluber vs. Michael Wacha

Kluber already has three starts under his belt in May and has pitched 15.1 innings this month. He has allowed 10 runs and struck out 13 batters while walking seven in that time period.

Wacha also has three starts in May, and has been settling into a good rhythm. He has lasted for six or more innings on the mound in each start this month and has only allowed a single earned run over 19 innings pitched. He has struck out 18 and walked six in that time frame.

Over/Under pick

The totals of the first two games of the series were 6 and 7, and I like that to continue. We can expect Kluber to give up a few runs, but if Wacha can keep his momentum going, the score should remain on the lower side for the third game in a row.

Pick: Under 9

Moneyline pick

The Red Sox won the first two games of the series, 6-1 and 4-2, but I think that the Padres can salvage a sweep on their home field with Wacha on the mound looking like he has this month. Allowing just a single run over 19 innings in May, Wacha should be able to keep the Sox scoring to a minimum, so the Padres will just need to provide a few runs to back him up.

Pick: Padres