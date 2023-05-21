Yankees vs. Reds: How to watch, live stream Sunday’s game

Peacock will host Sunday’s matchup between the New York Yankees and the Cincinnati Reds, with first pitch set for 11:35 a.m. ET. The game will take place at Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati, Ohio. Luis Severino makes his long-awaited season debut for New York, while hard-throwing righty Hunter Greene gets the ball for Cincy (0-3, 4.60 ERA).

The Yankees have caught fire after being left for dead earlier this month, now up to third place in the rugged AL East. Severino’s return from a spring shoulder injury will only help a rotation that’s dealt with health issues all year, while Aaron Judge, Anthony Rizzo and Harrison Bader are propelling a suddenly red-hot offense.

Big things were expected of Greene this year, but despite a triple-digits fastball, the righty has gotten hit hard (and struggled with walks) so far in 2023. Rotation-mates Nick Lodolo and Graham Ashcraft have also been disappointing, and a makeshift lineup that’s full of placeholders outside of Jonathan India and Tyler Stephenson hasn’t been good enough to pick up the slack.

New York checks in on the moneyline as a -150 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Reds are +130 underdogs. The run total is set at 9.

Yankees vs. Reds

Pitchers: Luis Severino vs. Hunter Greene

First pitch: 11:35 a.m. ET

Yankees local broadcast: N/A

Reds local broadcast: N/A

Live stream: Peacock, Peacock App with subscription

Moneyline odds: Yankees -150, Reds +130

To watch Saturday’s Yankees-Reds matchup, you’ll need to purchase a subscription to Peacock Premium, which costs $4.99/month. Peacock will offer free trials, so be sure to check out their website for available deals. Once you have a valid subscription, you can live stream the game on the Peacock website or using the Peacock app.