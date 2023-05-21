 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Yankees vs. Reds: How to watch, live stream Sunday’s game

We go over how to watch Sunday’s game between the New York Yankees and Cincinnati Reds.

By Chris Landers
Luis Severino of the New York Yankees smiles before the game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on May 12, 2023, in New York, New York. Photo by New York Yankees/Getty Images

Peacock will host Sunday’s matchup between the New York Yankees and the Cincinnati Reds, with first pitch set for 11:35 a.m. ET. The game will take place at Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati, Ohio. Luis Severino makes his long-awaited season debut for New York, while hard-throwing righty Hunter Greene gets the ball for Cincy (0-3, 4.60 ERA).

The Yankees have caught fire after being left for dead earlier this month, now up to third place in the rugged AL East. Severino’s return from a spring shoulder injury will only help a rotation that’s dealt with health issues all year, while Aaron Judge, Anthony Rizzo and Harrison Bader are propelling a suddenly red-hot offense.

Big things were expected of Greene this year, but despite a triple-digits fastball, the righty has gotten hit hard (and struggled with walks) so far in 2023. Rotation-mates Nick Lodolo and Graham Ashcraft have also been disappointing, and a makeshift lineup that’s full of placeholders outside of Jonathan India and Tyler Stephenson hasn’t been good enough to pick up the slack.

New York checks in on the moneyline as a -150 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Reds are +130 underdogs. The run total is set at 9.

Yankees vs. Reds

Pitchers: Luis Severino vs. Hunter Greene
First pitch: 11:35 a.m. ET
Yankees local broadcast: N/A
Reds local broadcast: N/A
Live stream: Peacock, Peacock App with subscription
Moneyline odds: Yankees -150, Reds +130

To watch Saturday’s Yankees-Reds matchup, you’ll need to purchase a subscription to Peacock Premium, which costs $4.99/month. Peacock will offer free trials, so be sure to check out their website for available deals. Once you have a valid subscription, you can live stream the game on the Peacock website or using the Peacock app.

