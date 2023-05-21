Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Sunday, May 21

Sunday means an early start for DFS players, with 11 games on the main slate over at DraftKings kicking off at 1:35 p.m. ET. With lots of options to sift through and not a ton of time, we’re here to help with three teams we recommend stacking.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Sunday, May 21

Yordan Alvarez ($6,100)

Kyle Tucker ($5,500)

Jose Altuve ($5,200)

Alex Bregman ($4,600)

The A’s are calling James Kaprielian back up from Triple-A to start on Sunday, and there’s a reason why the righty had been sent down to the Minors: He’s pitched to a whopping 10.17 ERA in seven MLB appearances so far this year, with a .498 expected slugging percentage. The Astros lineup is finally nearing full health, with stars like Tucker (.868 OPS over his last 10) and Bregman (.837) starting to heat up of late. And even if Kaprielian does manage a decent outing, Oakland’s league-worst bullpen will offer plenty of opportunity for Houston in the later innings.

Adolis Garcia ($5,300)

Corey Seager ($5,100)

Nathaniel Lowe ($4,400)

Ezequiel Duran ($2,800)

We backed the Rangers in this space yesterday and Texas’ powerhouse offense responded with an 11-run outburst. Facing Rockies reliever-turned-starter Connor Seabold — who’s allowed 10 runs in 14.1 innings since being promoted to the rotation at the start of May — let’s go right back to the well. Garcia’s been among the hottest hitters in baseball recently, with five homers in his last 10 games, while Lowe tallied three hits yesterday and Duran (1.074 OPS over his last 10, including a homer yesterday) offers big upside at a great salary.

Julio Rodriguez ($5,200)

Eugenio Suarez ($4,100)

Ty France ($3,900)

Teoscar Hernandez ($3,500)

The Braves will call on rookie southpaw Jared Shuster on Sunday, whose ugly 7.24 ERA so far comes with an .890 OPS allowed to right-handed batters. So let’s stack some Seattle righties, all of whom have home-run upside while allowing you to spend big elsewhere. Suarez went deep last night, while Hernandez is slashing .375/.400/.531 over his last eight games and boasts a .590 slugging percentage and four homers in just 40 plate appearances against lefties this year.