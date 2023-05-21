Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Sunday, May 21

As if a usual Sunday slate full of aces wasn’t enough, a rainout in Queens yesterday means the New York Mets will be sending Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander to the mound in a doubleheader today. There’s an abundance of pitching to sift through for fantasy baseball managers looking to set their lineups, so we’re here to rank every starter on the slate and give you some streaming recommendations as well.

Starting pitcher rankings for Sunday, May 21

Pitchers to stream

Alex Wood, San Francisco Giants — Wood was limited in his return from the IL earlier this week against the Philadelphia Phillies, but there were still positive signs as he threw 4.2 innings of two-run ball while averaging a healthy 92 mph on his fastball. The lefty boasts a 2.87 ERA on the year, and after 72 pitches last time out he should be fully built back up after his time off. Wood has long been an underappreciated mid-rotation arm, and he’s a strong play in the right matchup — like, for instance, against the Miami Marlins at home.

Jack Flaherty, St. Louis Cardinals — Amid a bloated ERA, a whopping 27 walks in his first 39.1 innings and diminished fastball velocity, all of St. Louis was ringing the alarm bells about their erstwhile ace. And then, when he needed it most, Flaherty turned the clock back all the way to 2019 in his last outing, firing seven shutout innings while striking out 10 against the division-leading Milwaukee Brewers. He walked just two while his fastball sat at 93-94, two great signs that Flaherty still has his old All-Star form in there somewhere, and while the floor is low he’s worth a roll of the dice to see if the velocity and swing-and-miss ability stick.

And now, without further ado, here are your full starting pitcher rankings for fantasy baseball on Sunday, May 21.