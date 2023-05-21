Players you can drop in fantasy baseball for Week 9 of 2023 MLB season

The fantasy baseball season is rolling on as we have completed two full months. Hopefully, by now, you have upgraded your team and taken advantage of the waiver wire. If you haven’t, there is still plenty of time to cut ties with players and turn your season around. Here are some players you can send to waivers as we head into the ninth week of the fantasy baseball season.

Fantasy baseball waiver wire

Player to drop

Alejandro Kirk, C, Toronto Blue Jays

Kirk is getting the start on Sunday for the Blue Jays but would need a 6-for-6 day with six home runs to make it worth remaining on your roster. In 102 at-bats this season, he is hitting just .225 and has 54 fantasy points on the year. That ranks 18th among catchers, so there is likely a better option out there for your roster.

Blake Snell, SP, San Diego Padres

If you’re still rostering Snell, I have to ask why. He got knocked around in his lone start this week, allowing six earned runs on five hits. Snell has a 5.40 season ERA with 48 strikeouts and 27 walks in 45 innings of work. He logged -4 fantasy points this week and has 49 total on the season.

Jose Abreu, 1B, Houston Astros

Abreu signing with the Astros in the offseason seemed like the rich were getting richer with yet another power bat to add to their lineup. Unfortunately for Houston, the first baseman has logged 170 at-bats this year and is still searching for his first long ball. Abreu has 41 total fantasy points this year and is hitting just .218, yet is still rostered in 63.1% of ESPN fantasy baseball leagues.

Brady Singer, SP, Kansas City Royals

Singer will make his next start against the Detroit Tigers, so if you want to hold off on dropping him until after that good matchup, I’d understand. Otherwise, it is likely time to part ways with the Royals’ starter. He has 33 fantasy points on the season, and 23 of them have come over his last two starts. While this could suggest that he has turned a corner, I think sending his inconsistency to the waiver wire would improve your team.