Pick against the spread, over/under for Celtics vs. Heat Game 3 on Sunday

The Eastern Conference Finals of the 2023 NBA Playoffs continues on Sunday with the Boston Celtics hitting the road to face the Miami Heat for Game 3 of their series. The contest will tip at 8:30 p.m. ET on TNT. The Heat were able to win both games in Boston to take a 2-0 lead in the series.

On the injury report for Miami, Bam Adebayo is still dealing with shoulder discomfort but will be available. Meanwhile for Boston, Jaylen Brown is still listed on the report with a facial fracture but will also be good to go.

Boston enters the game as a 3.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is installed at 214.5. The Celtics are -155 on the moneyline while the Heat are +135.

Celtics vs. Heat, 8:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Heat +3.5

Bet against Miami at your own peril. On the back of Jimmy Butler’s heroics, the Heat were able to come back late in Game 2 and hand the Celtics a demoralizing loss on Friday. They’ve been able to neutralize Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown late in both victories and carry all of the momentum heading back home. Even if Boston does have a bounceback game, Miami will at the very least make this extremely uncomfortable and tight. Take the Heat to cover in this one.

Over/Under: Under 214.5

The over has cashed in both games of the series so far, but I’d expect defense to play a bigger role in Game 3. This is the point of a series where both teams start to get familiar with each other and their tendencies and one would imagine shots will be harder to come by here. Take the under.