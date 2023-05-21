Best Celtics player prop bets to consider for Sunday’s Game 3 vs. Heat

The Eastern Conference Finals of the 2023 NBA Playoffs continues on Sunday with the Boston Celtics hitting the road to face the Miami Heat for Game 3 of their series. The contest will tip at 8:30 p.m. ET on TNT with the Heat up 2-0 in the series.

Below, we’ll take a look at some of out favorite Celtics player props courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Malcolm Brogdon over 3.5 assists (+135)

Brogdon has gotten plenty of action off the bench this series, averaging 31.4 minutes through two games. He’s been effective from the field, but has just three assists total though both games. He averaged 3.7 assists during the regular season and I expect him to be more active in setting up his teammates. Take the over on his assist total.

Jaylen Brown under 5.5 rebounds (+110)

Brown has struggled from both the field and on the glass so far this series. He has come down with just 13 rebounds total through two games and came up with just four in the Game 2 loss on Friday. With the Celtics’ back against the wall on the road, this is a game where you’d expect a player of Brown’s caliber to step it up on the boards. I’ll go the other direction and predict that his struggles will continue. Take the under.

Robert Williams over 1.5 blocks (+140)

Williams has blocked three shots through two games of this series and the Celtics will need him to be a strong rim protector in order to get back into this series. That means increasing his minutes on the floor and that opens up the possibility of him getting more blocks. Bank on him getting at least two in Game 3.