Best player prop specials to consider for Celtics vs. Heat Game 3

The Boston Celtics and Miami Heat continue the Eastern Conference Finals Sunday with Game 3. The Heat hold a 2-0 lead in the series and will hope to take a commanding lead in the series, while the Celtics will attempt to hit back.

Here’s a look at our favorite player prop specials for Game 3 with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jayson Tatum and Jimmy Butler 20+ combined rebounds (+230)

Tatum and Butler went over this line in Game 2, while falling short eight combined boards in Game 1. Both forwards are strong rebounders, and Tatum has been dominant on the glass all postseason. The Celtics star will be desperate to make an impact in this game, and we all know about Butler’s competitive will and playoff production. These guys should hit this line.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown 60+ combined points (+210)

Tatum and Brown have gone under this line in both games, though they have entered the 50+ point territory combined in both. The forwards have been slightly off overall, but it only takes one game to get things back on track. Brown in particular needs to be better, while Tatum needs to clean up his fourth quarter play. It’s a high number but the stars need to show out for Boston to avoid a 3-0 hole.