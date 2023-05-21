Best Same Game Parlays to consider for Celtics vs. Heat Game 3

Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals will take place Sunday at 8:30 p.m. ET as the Boston Celtics hope to avoid a 3-0 deficit to the Miami Heat. The series has shifted to South Beach, but the Celtics are still 3.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook for Sunday’s game.

Same Game Parlays are a great way for bettors to combine outcomes within the same contest for stronger odds and bigger payouts. Here are our favorite Same Game Parlays for Game 3 between the Celtics and the Heat, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

SGP 1 (+330)

Legs: Heat +3.5, over 214.5, Jimmy Butler 35+ points-rebounds-assists

All three legs have hit in each of the first two games, so it makes sense to keep riding these plays. Miami should come out with plenty of intensity at home, while Butler will look to maintain his stellar all-around play. The total remains low despite the first two games going over this line, so we can once again feel good about the over here. If there’s any leg which is concerning though, it is the total.

SGP 2 (+215)

Legs: Heat +7.5, Bam Adebayo 30+ points-rebounds-assists, Gave Vincent 2+ 3s

As stated above, the Heat have been dominant so far in the series and you can actually get good value taking more points on the alternate line. Adebayo is stepping up offensively, with 20+ points in each of the first two contests. He’s topped 30+ PRA in each game. Vincent hit three triples in Game 1 but only one in Game 2, so that leg could be a bit tricky.

SGP 3 (+525)

Legs: Jayson Tatum 25+ points, Jimmy Butler 25+ points, Bam Adebayo 18+ points, Malcolm Brogdon 15+ points

Tatum, Butler and Adebayo have crossed the above point totals in each of the first two games. With Jaylen Brown struggling, someone else on Boston will have to step up and Brogdon is a good candidate. He was a bucket short of hitting 15+ points in Game 2 after going for 19 points in Game 1. Look for Brogdon to be more aggressive attacking the basket in Game 3 as the Celtics try to avoid falling behind 3-0.