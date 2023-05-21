Best DFS lineup strategy for Celtics vs. Heat NBA Showdown in Game 3 Sunday

The Boston Celtics head to Florida to take on the Miami Heat in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on TNT. The Heat hold a 2-0 lead going back home and will hope to grab a commanding 3-0 edge, while the Celtics will attempt to salvage the series with a road victory.

Here we’ll take a look at one potential DFS strategy for Showdown contests on DraftKings involving this matchup with Captain’s picks, flex plays and fades.

Captain’s Picks

Jayson Tatum ($18,300) - Tatum has been solid from a fantasy standpoint, even if his efficiency has been up and down throughout the game. He has been especially poor in the fourth quarter, so there’s some questions about whether the price point is justified. However, there’s no one else on this Boston squad to put in the captain spot. After tallying 62.8 DKFP in Game 2, back Tatum to keep his strong play going in Game 3.

Jimmy Butler ($18,000) - Was there any other choice? Butler remains a force in the playoffs, and is coming off a game where he singlehandedly ended the Celtics late in the fourth quarter. The Heat forward has hit 63.3 and 54.5 DKFP in the series so far. As the matchup shifts to South Beach, Butler will get the home crowd going as the Heat go for the 3-0 lead.

FLEX Plays

Kyle Lowry ($5,400) - After a string of strong fantasy showings, Lowry managed just 11.8 DKFP in Game 2. However, he’s a great candidate to bounce back at home. Role players tend to do better in home games, and Lowry will be needed at some point in this series for Miami. He had 23+ DKFP in five straight games prior to Game 2, so Lowry is a safe bet at this price to have a good comeback effort.

Malcolm Brogdon ($6,800) - Brogdon has been more aggressive in this series, although his scoring output fell a bit from Game 1 to Game 2. The combo guard is doing a little bit of everything and could have an expanded role in Game 3 if Jaylen Brown continues to struggle. The upside isn’t as high but there’s a good floor with Brogdon in all fantasy formats.

Fades

Jaylen Brown ($9,200) - It feels like there’s something off with Boston’s second star. After a relatively down showing at 38.3 DKFP in Game 1, Brown hit a new low with 25 DKFP. It’s his lowest mark of the playoffs and the only time he’s gone under 29 DKFP since Game 3 against the Hawks. Brown has the potential to really explode but he’s in a bit of a funk right now. Fade him in Game 3.

Kevin Love ($3,400) - If you’re hunting for bargain plays, Love doesn’t offer much upside relative to the price point. The big man had 17 DKFP in 16 minutes in Game 1 but managed just 10.8 DKFP in Game 2. If you’re looking for value filler plays, there are guys with more upside in this particular matchup.

The Outcome

Conventional thinking seems to go out the window with the Heat, who have crushed their opponents in these playoffs. The Celtics eventually have to punch back, but they remain inconsistent in closing out games and haven’t backed up their bravado. Heat fans will be a factor now, and Butler remains an obstacle no one seems to have an answer for. Even with Tatum doing his thing, the Heat take a 3-0 lead in the series.

Final score: Heat 101, Celtics 94