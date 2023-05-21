How to watch Celtics vs. Heat Game 3 of Eastern Conference Finals on TV and via live stream

TNT will host Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat on Sunday, with tipoff set for 8:30 p.m. ET. The Heat head back home up 2-0 in the series, looking to put the clamps down on the Celtics.

Boston completely squandered homecourt advantage after dropping the first two games at home. The Celtics were overwhelmed by Miami’s defense in Game 1, and Grant Williams poked the bear by taunting Jimmy Butler late in the fourth quarter. Williams did so with the Celtics holding a nine-point lead only to see Butler storm back with the Heat and take Game 2. We’ll see if Boston can rectify its poor play in the fourth quarter in Florida, or if the Heat will put on a show for their home fans and go up 3-0 in the series.

Celtics vs. Heat TV info

Date: Sunday, May 21

Start time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: Watch TNT, TNT App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game on Watch TNT or via the TNT App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.