What channel is Celtics vs. Heat Game 3 on and what time does it start?

TNT will host Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat on Sunday, with tipoff set for 8:30 p.m. ET. The Heat head back home up 2-0 in the series.

Boston completely squandered homecourt advantage in the first two games of the series and is now trying to avoid going down 3-0. The Celtics had a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter of Game 2 on Friday, only to have it dwindle away. Miami was on the ropes midway through the fourth quarter of Game 2 before Grant Williams began taunting Jimmy Butler after making a three. That fueled Butler and the Heat to storm back and eventually overpower the C’s for another win.

Celtics vs. Heat Game 3

Date: Sunday, May 21

Start time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: WatchTNT, TNT App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game on Watch TNT or via the TNT App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.