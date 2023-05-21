Best Heat player prop bets to consider for Sunday’s Game 3 vs. Celtics

The Eastern Conference Finals of the 2023 NBA Playoffs continues on Sunday with the Boston Celtics hitting the road to face the Miami Heat for Game 3 of their series. The contest will tip at 8:30 p.m. ET on TNT with the Heat up 2-0 in the series.

Below, we’ll take a look at some of out favorite Heat player props courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jimmy Butler over 1.5 steals (-160)

Butler has been a pickpocket during this series and that’s once of the several reasons why he’s been the MVP of the Eastern Conference Finals so far. He already has nine steals through just two games and him getting at least two is a layup for Game 3. Look for him to get at least a couple in Game 3.

Caleb Martin over 10.5 points (-150)

An underrated piece of Miami’s success so far this series has been Martin coming off the bench. After a 15-point effort in Game 1, he came correct with 25 points in 32 minutes of action during Game 2 on Friday. Bank him going over double digits in this one and take the over on his point total.

Gabe Vincent over 2.5 3-pointers (+140)

Vincent has been a net positive for the Heat in both games of this series so far. He shined with 15 points in Game 1, a game where he buried three threes. He only got one on Friday and I’ll say he gets hot from downtown again and take the over.