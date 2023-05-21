Pick on the Total for Twins-Angels on May 21

The Minnesota Twins finish up a west coast road trip on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday in search of a win to pad their lead in the American League Central, but will have to go through Shohei Ohtani to do so.

Minnesota Twins vs. Los Angeles Angels (-145, 8)

Ohtani gets the start on the mound and has been literally the most difficult starting pitcher to hit in the league this season with opponents hitting .145 off of him, the best mark for any qualifying starting this season.

Ohtani has a 3,23 ERA overall, which drops to 2.67 at home and looking to rebound after allowing at least three runs in each of his past four starts.

Fortunately for Ohtani he gets to face a Twins lineup that entered the weekend last among the 30 MLB teams in batting average at .208 with leader in home runs Joey Gallo just returning on Saturday from injury and Jorge Polanco, who has the best batting average among players with at least 70 at-bats, currently out due to injury.

The Twins will counter the Angels ace with offseason acquisition Pablo Lopez, who has been at his best on the road this season with a 5.25 ERA in Minnesota compared to a 3.00 ERA in five starts on the road this season.

Lopes has allowed two runs or fewer in four of those five road starts with at least six innings completed in three of his four road starts since the beginning of April.

Both bullpens have had their hiccups this season but overall have delivered decent results with the Twins entering the weekend 15th in the league in bullpen ERA and the Angels seventh in this category.

The Twins are second in the American League in overall road ERA and with the team’s lineup shorthanded, what looks to be a pitcher’s duel based on the star power of the two starting pitchers will live up to the billing.

The Play: Twins vs. Angels Under 8